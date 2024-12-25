⚡️Explosion in a shopping mall in Vladikavkaz, Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Explosion in a shopping mall in Vladikavkaz. A huge number of windows in the Alania Mall were blown out, smoke is coming out of the building.
Information about the victims is being clarified.
Latest info: ❗️Preliminary, a gas cylinder in a cafe in a food court exploded in a shopping center in Vladikavkaz, emergency services told TASS.
Cynthia... Vladikavkaz, formerly known as Ordzhonikidze and also known as Dzaudzhikau, is the capital city of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia. It is located in the southeast of the republic at the foothills of the Caucasus, situated on the Terek River. The city's population was 295,830 as of the 2021 Census.