Russia cruise-missiles Sea of Japan targets in Drill - Russian MoD footage

99 views • 2 months ago

According to the control data, all targets were successfully hit.

🔥 The coastal missile system Bastion strike team launched an Onyx cruise missile from a coastal position in Primorye.

🔥 Two missile boat strike groups from the Pacific Fleet attacked targets with four Moskit cruise missiles.

🔥The flagship of the Pacific Fleet, the Guards missile cruiser Varyag, conducted a live launch of the Vulkan anti-ship cruise missile.

