Babylon is fallen: Roman catholic doctrines goes against what the Bible says (4)

Roman catholic church’s beliefs and doctrines do not align with what the Bible says including:





1. The current pope supports the Big Bang theory

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2014/10/28/359564982/pope-says-god-not-a-magician-with-a-magic-wand

2. Roman catholic church boasts being Christ’s church when Revelation 17 and 18 says otherwise.

3. Roman catholics boast that their church is the kingdom of God on earth when Christ says that His kingdom is not of this world (John 18:36).

4. Transubstantiation.

5. Veneration of relics.

6. Papal infallibility

7. Salvation is only found in Roman Catholic church rather than in Christ alone





Dear roman catholics, how much longer will you remain in an apostate, homo and pedo-led; relic loving, Mary worshipping, CHILD ABUSING church organization that promotes false, non-biblical beliefs?





God warns you, in His 4th and last angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5 to COME OUT of Babylon; NOT to stay in Babylon or to ensnare others to JOIN Babylon but for you to COME OUT of Babylon.





