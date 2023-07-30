HEY, LT. COL. PHILIP ZACK ☣ VFB HASN'T FORGOTTEN ABOUT YOU & BSL4 ACCESS AROUND 9/11, GUY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://twitter.com/informedmama209/status/1685475673975246848s
Denise Aguilar - And no word from our elected representatives. No town hall. No mass email. No discussion
As one of the first people [not online] to call the events of these days an utter psyop, you might understand that I personally have enough data to successfully try all of the conspirators on my lonesome...and WIN
I mention the name of one of the most infamous figures around the crime scene, ol' Philly Zack - 'membah dat guy?
How does VfB go frum showing sweet ass to serious research?
Y E S 😁
https://forums.appleinsider.com/discussion/29688/anthrax-evidence-points-to-lt-col-philip-zack
https://www.salon.com/2002/01/26/assaad/
https://www.reddit.com/r/politics/comments/fm9uz/the_real_anthrax_killer_caught_on_security_camera/
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Philip_Zack
LINKAPAALLOOZZAA
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
http://shepherdschapel.com/
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/food/926579/Jaffa-Cakes-research-eating-habits-personality-types
🧵 Serious time. Super cereal. This is nuts.1/n before Mitch shut down, guy 1 says something to woman 1. And she seems to respond by tapping Mitch with something as guy 1 watches carefully.
Dr Frensor BfD/ADhD (@drfrensor) July 28, 2023
https://twitter.com/drfrensor/status/1684732128645251072
Good morning Patriots - Don't get poked.
R04ch C1i9 (@R04chC1i9) July 28, 2023
https://twitter.com/r04chc1i9/status/1684886795366887424
https://123series.net/tv/the-man-in-the-high-castle-yvw9x/1-1
https://fitzinfo.net/2023/06/18/73-per-cent-of-adam-greens-last-100-tweets-were-anti-christian-in-nature/
https://www.thepublica.com/emmy-award-winning-journalist-pleads-guilty-to-transportation-and-possession-of-child-sexual-abuse-material/