Israeli Army opened Fire on ‘Anything That Moves’ in Raid on Gaza City Hospital – WAFA

⚠️ UPDATE: Israeli Army Shoots ‘Anything That Moves’ in Raid on Gaza City Hospital – WAFA

Israeli forces have besieged the Al-Shifa hospital and cut off all communications in the area.

“Occupation forces stormed the Specialized Surgery Building and the Emergency Reception Building in Building 8, and opened fire directly at anyone who moved,” sources told WAFA (Palestine News Agency and the Palestinian News & Info Agency, is the official state-run news agency)

The sources added that medical teams were unable to treat the wounded and that Israeli forces fired at anyone who approached the windows of the hospital. Dozens were also detained inside the hospital.