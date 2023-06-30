Fruit of The Spirit & Spiritual Gifts (Episode 7: KINDNESS)

Kindness is one of the fruits of the Holy Spirit mentioned in Galatians 5:22-23. It is also referred to as goodness in some translations. Kindness is a highly valued virtue in the Bible and is often associated with Love and compassion. It is an attribute of God and is demonstrated through His actions towards humanity.The Greek word for kindness is "chrestotes," which means "usefulness" or "benignity." It is used to describe a person who is gentle, considerate, and helpful towards others. Kindness is not just about being nice to people, but also about being compassionate and empathetic towards them. It involves putting others before oneself and showing Love and care for them.

The Bible teaches that kindness is an essential part of Christian living. Colossians 3:12 encourages believers to clothe themselves with kindness as part of their new nature in Christ. In Ephesians 4:32, believers are instructed to be kind to one another, tenderhearted, and forgiving another as God in Christ forgave them.

Jesus Christ is the ultimate example of kindness. He showed kindness to everyone He met, regardless of their social status or background. He healed the sick, fed the hungry, and forgave sinners. His ultimate act of kindness was dying on the cross for the sins of humanity.

In conclusion, kindness is an essential fruit of the Holy Spirit that should be evident in the lives of believers. It involves being gentle, considerate, and helpful towards others. As Christians, we are called to show kindness to one another, as Christ has shown us kindness.

References: Galatians 5:22-23 (NIV) Psalm 145:9 (NIV) Strong's Greek: 5544. χρηστότης (chréstotés) – goodness, excellence, uprightness.

