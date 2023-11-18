The most violent Bombing Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip - No SUBS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is from early Sat. Nov 18. He says...it's The most violent bombing since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
Live scenes now in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
But, there is no translation.
Adding:
Gaza Now correspondent: 31 martyrs dead in the Israeli occupation aircraft’s bombing of Hamad Apartments in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.