Humanity In The Midst of WW3: Big Pharma’s Bioweapon Is Designed To DESTROY The Human Genome

Stew Peters Show





May 31, 2023





Karen Kingston’s research was featured in the release of SPN Exclusive ‘Final Days’ and she joins the Stew Peters Show to break down her explosive findings from the patents in the documentary.

The DoD invested nearly half a billion dollars in synthetic biology, while Top U.S. Intelligence officials call Gene Editing a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

Why would these Global Elites not only approve the mRNA Technology for global citizens, but also propagandized the world aggressively into taking it?

The Covid “vaccine” was never intended for public health, It was designed as a weapon of biowarfare- and we were their experiment.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2r8eo6-humanity-in-the-midst-of-ww3-big-pharmas-bioweapon-is-designed-to-destroy-t.html