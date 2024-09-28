15 Essential Global Depopulation Points

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video was filmed in the last week of my 60-day-long hunger strike at the Vatican in 2016. It encapsulates the Global Depopulation Policy in 15 brief points and reveals the core objectives and deeply-held
secrets of governments and the international community since 1945, namely the covert depopulation and coerced globalization
matrix