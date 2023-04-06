The Two Witnesses and the Re-Measuring of the Temple, Greater Works Than These parT 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GO TO www.endtheglobalreset.com for parts 1, 2 and 3
Are women supposed to be preaching and ruling over men? Is child support a satanic organization designed to impoverish, jail, imprison, and DESTROY THE MEN of America? look and find out. Dont miss the last 15 minutes for powerful information from Mike Adams and Steve Quayle