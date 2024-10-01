Iran Revenges: Iranian Missiles Pounded Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the evening of October 1, Iran launched massive waves of missile strikes on the Israeli territory. The IRGC confirmed the attack claiming that it was launched in response to the recently launched Israeli operations in southern Lebanon, aggression in the Gaza Strip and assassination of Hezbollah leader.