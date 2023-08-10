Pitiful Animal





Aug 9, 2023





5 puppies were trying to survive in the damp and cold sewers.

They were puppies that were not easy to touch.

Because a few days ago some people tried to round them up.

Since then, they had always been on high alert to humans, especially men.

So I thought I had to approach them slowly so as not to frighten them.

When I first saw them, they were as dry as if they were about to starve.

So I thought I should gain their trust with food.

It took me a day, I was finally able to get 5 puppies out of there.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AcZamRIOOo



