Bunker EXPERT Why to prepare NOW for a future CATASTROPHE
652 views • 02/24/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 23, 2023

When compared to other Western nations, the U.S. ranks at the bottom of the barrel for bunker and nuclear fallout shelter readiness, says geographer Dr. Bradley Garrett. Garrett, author of ‘Bunker: Building For The End Times,’ tells Glenn that in the United States, politicians, CEOs, and others in positions of power are likely the only ones with a secured spot in the few bunkers available. But that doesn’t mean individual Americans shouldn’t also take steps to prepare for possible, future catastrophes. Unfortunately, he says, there are some major events — like an EMP — that are incredibly difficult to be ready for. But there are still some steps you can take NOW to be as prepared as possible...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pusffX1MHVY

Keywords
preppingsurvivalempglenn beckbunkercatastropheexpertpreparedr bradley garrettbuilding for the end timesnuclear fallout shelter
