'The potential for the end of Zionism is there and the recognition around the world that there should be zero tolerance of Zionism because it is a racist, genocidal ideology that produced a racist, genocidal state.'

-Miko Peled, grandson of one of the signatories of Israel's 1948 Declaration of Independence, on whether the Gaza genocide marks the beginning of the end of Zionism and Israel





FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v4z6nx5-will-the-gaza-genocide-be-the-beginning-of-the-end-of-israel-and-zionism-mi.html