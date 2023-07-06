BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stop Buying Their Crap! - #SolutionsWatch
49 views • 07/06/2023

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-boycott/

Boycotting evil companies and institutions isn't a new idea, of course, but as you may or may not have noticed, the idea has come back to the forefront of the public consciousness in recent months. Today, James explores the boycott solution, examines their effectiveness and ponders how they can be used to go beyond the divide-and-conquer culture wars and hit the oligarchs where it really counts.
boycottisraelsolutionstargetsolutionswatchthe official corbett report rumble channelbud lightstop buying
