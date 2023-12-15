Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Narrow road to the kingdom of God
channel image
Follower of Christ777
439 Subscribers
113 views
Published 2 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org


In Matthew 7:13-14, the Son of the Living God, Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ says: Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.


Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godwaykingdom of godyahpathabbaelohimking of kingsimmanuelgodheadfather godspirit of truthancient of dayslord of lordsfather of lightsnarrowanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket