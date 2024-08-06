Can Monarch Save the White Nations?

It is time for British (and Swedish) royalty to earn their position and privileges by standing up for their folk. If they cannot do that, there is no reason for their existence.

"Democracy" is an open sham -- no peoples voted to be invaded, subjugated, and replaced, yet that is today's reality in Great Britain. Time for British royalty -- if they deserve that name -- to stand-to and earn their titles even at the risk of their lives. That may mean replacing Charles III and it will mean bloodshed, but there is already blood, the blood of our English sistersThis is a worthy fight for worty men.

Fritz Berggren, PhD

bloodandfaith.com