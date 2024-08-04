Bloody Clashes in Britain between white right-wingers and Islamists, which have been going on for the 4th day

Elon Musk: British civil war is inevitable

This is how the billionaire responded to the clashes in Britain between white right-wingers and Islamists, which have been going on for the 4th day.

The reason was the murder of 3 children by a local Muslim, several days ago.

Crowds of armed migrants are now roaming all over the country, causing pogroms and arson while shouting Alahu Akbar. They are opposed by the native English.