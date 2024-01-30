Dr. Tom Horn: History is a lie - High Strangeness Since the Dawn of time. End Time Productions

Jim Crenshaw
Jan 29, 2024
Full interview with Tom Horn, a world-renowned researcher and authority on ancient secret societies, UFO's, Giants, strange creatures and the end times. In this revealing and eye-opening Hidden History episode, Tom Horn sheds light on some of the most shadowy and mysterious topics in human history.
From High Strangeness ,ancient portals to giant creatures, this Hidden History episode will take you on a fascinating journey into the unknown. Get ready to learn about UFO's, secret societies, and terrifying creatures that have long captivated our imaginations! With Tom Horn as your guide, you'll never look at history the same way again.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/C93QK3JIkGkQ/
