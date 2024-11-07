CHP Talks: Dave Bylsma—Victory for Common Sense!

November 7, 2024: My guest this week is Dave Bylsma, former Mayor of West Lincoln, Ontario, former President of CHP Canada, former President of the Ontario CHP Council, eight-time CHP candidate, father of nine and grandfather of eight, successful businessman and man of integrity and principles. While Mayor during the covid era, Dave was unjustly charged in connection with speaking at a freedom event; just recently those charges were dropped as the prosecution finally came to the conclusion that there was no benefit in further court proceedings. We talk about that experience and some of the crazy contortions of local politicians who justified covid restrictions for others while ignoring them in their own circles.



