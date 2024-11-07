BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Dave Bylsma—Victory for Common Sense!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
90 views • 7 months ago

November 7, 2024: My guest this week is Dave Bylsma, former Mayor of West Lincoln, Ontario, former President of CHP Canada, former President of the Ontario CHP Council, eight-time CHP candidate, father of nine and grandfather of eight, successful businessman and man of integrity and principles. While Mayor during the covid era, Dave was unjustly charged in connection with speaking at a freedom event; just recently those charges were dropped as the prosecution finally came to the conclusion that there was no benefit in further court proceedings. We talk about that experience and some of the crazy contortions of local politicians who justified covid restrictions for others while ignoring them in their own circles.


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

free speech freedom protest family charges politicians mayor hypocrisy council chp canada rod taylor party principles vindicated justified restrictions on poli covid chpcanada chp talks christian heritage dave bylsma west lincoln hardwoods reopening ontario act
