Listen to Laura Loomer, she Tweeted Out “fuck him” about Aaron Bushnell - Laura Loomer - BOUGHT AND PAID for by ISRAEL

Just listen to Laura Loomer, she tweeted out “fuck him” about Aaron Bushnell among other words that i’ll add in the replies. She assumed he’s a traitor and questioned his noble reason which is to shed light on the Genocide happening in Palestine. This is Laura Loomer.
There is so much hate in Laura Loomer's heart towards Aaron Bushnell because he doesn't die for Israel.
face of zionism is ugly
Adding:
US Airman Aaron Bushnell did not kill himself to protest some other country's war
The US Department of Defense has compelled the participation of Air Force members like Bushnell in Israel's Gaza genocide
Their orders to deploy to Israel read "mandatory" (was an image of orders)