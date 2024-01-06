Consciousness / God/ The universe





This should be listened to by every person in the world at least once a year, as this explains what we experience as life, god and the universe.





His work on spiritual science is only second to his flat earth work, in my opinion, and totally destroys all the religions doctrines especially science .





How can non-experiencing, unintelligent, insentient matter randomly coalesce into a form that magically creates conscious intelligent life? What mechanical process could possibly bring consciousness, intelligence, and life into being? How could any material process create something as immaterial as consciousness? Why would the material universe even exist without a consciousness to perceive it?





"Consciousness is King" was taken from Erics book, "Spiritual Science" available on Lulu and Amazon:

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay