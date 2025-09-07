BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Reason You'll Never See The Epstein Files
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1606 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
297 views • 1 week ago

EPSTEIN, Intelligence & the Global Network of Power (September 04, 2025)

Source: Whitney Webb Interview by Peter McCormack YouTube


In this episode, we go deep into the truth about Jeffrey Epstein and the global criminal network that protects itself through blackmail, surveillance and systemic corruption.


This is not just about sex crimes. It’s about intelligence agencies, organized crime, arms trafficking, Silicon Valley and the politicians and billionaires who are all connected.


Covers:

– Why Epstein was never just one man

– How blackmail is still the backbone of global power

– The CIA, Mossad, and the myth of national security

– Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Leslie Wexner and the Epstein web

– Surveillance tech, Palantir and the war on privacy

– Why no one in power will ever be held accountable

– What we can still do: decentralization, localism and the truth


CONNECT WITH PETE

› X/Twitter - https://x.com/petermccormack/


CONNECT WITH WHITNEY WEBB

› X/Twitter - https://x.com/_whitneywebb


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
donald trumpjeffrey epsteinglobal criminal network
Chapters

00:00:00– Introduction

00:04:40– FBI Raids & Missing Evidence

00:06:57– Suspicious Deaths Around Epstein

00:09:27– Epstein, Clintons & Chinagate

00:11:23– Are Governments Mafias?

00:13:14– Mob, CIA & WWII Ties

00:16:21– How the CIA Enables Crime

00:18:57– Rise of Global Corporations

00:24:01– The Global Metacartel

00:26:53– BCCI & HSBC Cover-Ups

00:28:07– Mossad, MI6, CIA Power Web

00:33:33– Bear Stearns to Blackmail

00:35:51– Intel, Crime & Trafficking

00:38:38– Thiel, Palantir & Surveillance

00:46:54– Why Epstein Was Taken Down

00:49:13– Epstein at the White House

00:53:34– Arms Dealing & Epstein’s Rise

00:56:07– Maxwell’s US Intelligence Entry

01:00:26– Israel’s Spy Empire

01:04:10– Epstein, Mossad, Global Intel

01:08:53– Clinton Foundation & Africa

01:10:03– How Epstein Gained Influence

01:13:27– Wexner, Crime & Protection

01:16:05– Iran-Contra & Mossad Ties

01:19:20– Berlusconi & Bunga Bunga Power

01:27:24– Modelling as Trafficking

01:43:01– Mark Middleton & Clinton Links

01:50:11– Prince Andrew

01:53:57– Leon Black’s Money Trail

02:01:02– Why Epstein Was Disposable

02:04:18– MBS, CIA & Revenge

02:08:17– Trump, Kushner & Shadow Games

02:11:54– Did Epstein Kill Himself?

02:15:28– Why Files Stay Hidden

02:17:49– Global Victims & Grooming

02:22:13– What If Files Leaked?

02:30:30– The Global Bourgeoisie

02:34:23– Freedom or Economic Slavery?

02:36:04– Why Epstein Was Kept Alive

02:38:54– Localism as the Solution

02:40:08– Outro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy