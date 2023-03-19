BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Klaus Schwab Reset 2 pt8 Great Reset, Agenda 2030
danbug
danbug
20 followers
2 views • 03/19/2023

If you ask most people on the planet, the majority of them have already heard of and/or seen this global figurehead named Klaus Schwab who keeps popping up all over the media especially after the Covid 19 plandemic. If you ask these same people, the bulk of them are also familiar with Klaus Schwab’s financial think tank called The World Economic Forum. However, unfortunately, hardly any of these people, let alone anyone on the rest of the planet, has any clue as to what Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are really up to and have been planning for us for decades now. Therefore, this book, Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum & the Coming Mark of the Beast seeks to equip you with the hardcore evidence and solid facts revealing how Klaus Schwab and The World Economic Forum’s dastardly plans are simply what the bible warned us about nearly 2,000 years ago. Here you will learn such shocking truths they plan on implementing as:


World Economic Forum & Brain Chips - World Economic Forum & Ten Horned Kingdom

World Economic Forum & Global Leaders - World Economic Forum & Mark of the Beast

World Economic Forum & Global Finances - World Economic Forum & Chip Implants

World Economic Forum & Global Health - World Economic Forum & Digital Currency

World Economic Forum & Great Reset - World Economic Forum & CBDC Currency

World Economic Forum & Agenda 2030 - World Economic Forum & Biometric Passports


Call it the Great Reset, Agenda 2030, or even The Fourth Industrial Revolution all you want, but it’s simply a repackaged version of what God prophesied long ago would come on the planet when we are living in the last days. It’s the coming Antichrist Kingdom and the implementation of the Mark of the Beast System. Don’t be fooled! Get your copy of Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum & the Coming Mark of the Beast and share with as many as you can before it’s too late!

Keywords
mark of the beastagenda 2030antichristplandemicklaus schwabgreat reset
Related videos
More from Brighteon
