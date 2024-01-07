🕍The Christmas Eve service in the Church of the Holy Image of the Savior in Usovo, Moscow Region
The families of the fallen heroes of the SMO celebrated Christmas with the President.
The young girl with the colorful head scarf in the front is the orphaned daughter, of Russian Military Arch Priest Fr. Michael Vasiliev. A close friend also of Aussie Cossack, which he is her 'God-Father'. Most know that AC has been stuck in living in the Russian embassy for over a year in Australia. So, can't visit now, but since has been granted Russian Citizenship.
"Putin is taking good care of her. "
This from Aussie Cossack, "Thank you Vladimir Putin for looking after the God-daughter of @AussieCossack".
