Our puppet `leaders` engineering war...

It`s our so called `leaders` who are orchestrating all out war. They use main-stream-media to give credence to their lies and propaganda. Our `leaders` are vile criminals, they love death and destruction, they love pumping the world with fear on a daily basis. The media tries to pretend that Zelensky has plans etc... That fool is just a comedian saying what the shadow government operating from the USA, tells him to say. They are engineering chaos and destruction worldwide, they are burning Palestinians alive. Is there anything they won`t do? It`s time to vote out all these so called `leaders` while we still can! Refuse to take part in any of their propaganda. Say No to their bullshit. Everything you hear and see on MSM is engineered to bring fear. Turn off your Tv`s and take No part in their bullshit. The real criminals in the world today are the leaders of Israel, the UK, USA, EU and Nato. They are an abomination to the whole world. Our so called `representatives` so called `leaders` do not speak for the people they claim to represent, they speak for their Master-the shadow world government-residing in the USA.