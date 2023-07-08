BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALIENS... OK... LETS TALK ABOUT IT REAL QUICK
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
154 views • 07/08/2023

A lot of ways to stack this. A lot of ways to crack this. I'm not saying there is or isn't aliens. What I'm saying os the odds of this being a real developing situation that's not being led 100% by the "assholes that be"... Zero. Real or not, the situation is manufactured and the odds against that are just too astronomical to even consider. Once you add the multipliers and factors in this... No way its gonna roll out in any legitimately organic way. Anyway, what you think? Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

preppingalienssurvival
