286) Curto-circuito do corpo (mortalidade dispara)

Crédito ao Canal Alcyon Plêiades Recomendados, Maio 08, 2023.Metais elétricos pesados das vacinas: curto-circuito no corpo e aumento de mortes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ePqB20bbWg7L/
Vídeo original (Abril 10, 2023): CLOT SHOT Has No Biological Components: World's Population POISONED From Chemicals Found In Vaxx: https://rumble.com/v2hfw3q-clot-shot-has-no-biological-components-worlds-population-poisoned-from-chem.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
