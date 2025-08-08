COLBERT’S FINAL ACT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Following the cancellation of Late Night with Stephen Colbert, the former late-night darling erupted in a profanity-laced rant targeting HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his decision to terminate $500 million in mRNA vaccine contracts. As Colbert’s curtain falls, we examine his legacy as one of Big Pharma’s most loyal late-night shills—complete with vaccine dance numbers, censorship cheerleading, and pandemic propaganda. Don’t miss this deep dive into Colbert’s fall from relevance—and his well-earned spot in our “COVID Shill Hall of Shame.”
#StephenColbert #RFKJr #mRNA #COVIDShillHOF