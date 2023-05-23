He was left on the side of the road while he was dying His life is just as short sad, hungry, cold

Pitiful Animal









May 22, 2023









He was left at the foot of the flyover when he was at his sickest





No matter how hard he tried, he couldn't get up





Some people tried to protect him and give him food.





But he even refused food.





His life at that time was only short in 3 words: pain, hunger, cold





But he had feelings, that was why I needed to take care of this little creature.





I hoped he could get through that difficult time.









Ramos was the name I gave him.





The doctor took blood for a blood test.





He had ulcers in both eyes and the tests were negative





But I still didn't know the reason for the quadriplegia and didn't even know his medical history.





Ramos accepted water and liquid food in a syringe





By then he was safe, warm, medicated and fed









It was a new day and Ramos started a new life





After being cleaned up, I took Ramos outside to relax





Catching some sunshine, his spirit suddenly became excited





He struggled to raise his head and gave a quick shake.









Ramos, he needed a lot of special care because he was quadriplegic





He was made a special car by the doctors to practice





Then he started to be able to sit on his own.





He had successfully controlled half of his body.





That made us even more hopeful about him walking away.









I remember the day Ramos appeared, he was lying under the bridge and almost stopped breathing





Two months of trying to fight for life.





The road was difficult and it was also expensive financially





But in the end, Ramos and I made it through and he was living a very healthy life.





I believed this little boy had touched the hearts of all of you.





