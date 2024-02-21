NZ Politician who Pushed the Jab, Dies Suddenly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
No sadly not Jack Ardern, the other dude in the photo.....
New Zealand Greens MP Efeso Collins, 49, suddenly collapses and dies at charity event ChildFund Water Run in Auckland.
He let down the NZ Samoan Community by not standing up to the biggest and most obvious human rights breach in history.
Seven Periods with Mr Gormsby
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlRv_zpmnFg1nuH2HaR-Ga13UX2Vb4xWl