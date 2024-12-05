Militants immediately released all prisoners from the prison in captured Hama, Syria

Similar to the prison in Aleppo , the militants immediately released all prisoners from the prison in captured Hama.

The peculiarity of Syria is that the prisons contain not only "ordinary" criminals, such as thieves, rapists and murderers, but also many different radicals : militants and their sympathizers, as well as other opponents of Assad.

Thus, not only are local residents “happy” by receiving bail from a crowd of bandits thanks to the jihadists’ decision, but the ranks of the militants themselves are also actively replenished.

Well, if the footage is to be believed, Syrian government troops have already managed to leave their posts in Er-Rastan on the way from the already captured Hama in the direction of Homs.