Israel kills senior Hamas commander in West Bank

Israel says it has killed the head of the Palestinian armed group Hamas in Jenin and two other fighters, as its major military operations continue for a third day in the occupied West Bank. Israeli security forces shot dead Wissam Khazem and then launched air strikes on the other two men as they attempted to flee, a statement said. The Palestinian health ministry said the three men were killed overnight near the town of Zababdeh, south-east of Jenin. Hamas also confirmed their deaths. At least 20 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israeli operation, which is one of the biggest in the West Bank in two decades, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The operation has attracted international criticism, with concerns raised over civilian casualties and the destruction of infrastructure.



Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.







