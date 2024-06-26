© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Steve: Jake Tapper, Jimmy Dore: Migrants, Charlie Kirk: Election Integrity, Operation Freedom | EP1241 - Highlights Begin 06/26/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v53vkam-ep1241.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Dr Steve Turley 06/26 - Jake Tapper Could Cost CNN $1 BILLION in Defamation Suit!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v51d4ej/?pub=2trvx
***
Jimmy Dore Show 06/26 - Boston Ships Migrants To EXPENSIVE Hotels!
https://rumble.com/embed/v51ch9u/?pub=2trvx
***
Charlie Kirk 06/26 - How We Can Use the Election Integrity Network to Combat the Democrat Machine
https://rumble.com/embed/v51dczx/?pub=2trvx
***
OPERATION FREEDOM 06/26 - Stepping Up & Calling Out The Cult's Fraud
https://rumble.com/embed/v518uf9/?pub=2trvx
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths