Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (6)

In Matthew 24:9, Christ says: Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.





In Acts 14:22, Paul says: Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.





In 2 Timothy 3:12, Paul adds, Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more then one hundred million people. A million Waldenses and Albigenses [Swiss and French Protestants] perished during a crusade proclaimed by Pope Innocent III in 1208. Beginning from the establishment of the Jesuits in 1540 to 1580, nine hundred thousand were destroyed. One hundred and fifty thousand perished by the Inquisition in thirty years."--Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.





The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.





To the saints of God who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus, persecution is around the corner and we will all suffer persecution at the hands of those who claim to love and know Christ but who do not.





Stay strong in the faith, even to the point of death as many will be beheaded for their faith in Christ and obedience to His holy written word.





List of Islamic attacks against Christians: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks





"SUNday is our MARK of authority....the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact" Source: Catholic Record, London, Ontario, Canada, September 1, 1923.





"Every man and woman shall repair in the morning to the divine service and sermons preached upon the Sabbath (Sunday), and in the afternoon to divine service, and catechizing, upon pain for the first fault to lose their provision and the allowance for the whole week following; for the second, to lose the said allowance and also be whipped; and for the third to suffer death."!





Source: Laws, and Orders, Divine, Politique, & Martial For the Colony in Virginia: first established by Sir Thomas Gates, Knight, Lieutenant - General, the 24th of May, 1610





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington