THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 HILLARY DIANE RODHAM CLINTON WARNS ☭ OF AN OCTOBER SURPRISE [DOCKSTRIKEGATE]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
1
286 views • 7 months ago

Hilary Clinton warns of an October surprise about Russia and Trump that will get a full court press.


If you think they’re not going to pull another Russia, Russia, Russia, you don’t know these lunatics.


It is coming and we better be ready to go on offense.


Source: https://x.com/DefiyantlyFree/status/1840833247175196848


Thumbnail: https://thyblackman.com/2016/11/02/hillary-clinton-the-real-october-surprise/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/view/hillary-clinton-full-of-sh-happy-hallowind-mummy-gif-15337444


On August 3, 1981, forty years ago today, thirteen thousand members of the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization (PATCO) went on strike, demanding an annual wage increase, upgrades to outdated equipment, and a reduced workweek. Two days later, President Ronald Reagan fired 11,345 of them, sending a clear signal to corporate America that it could declare open season on organized labor and US workers generally.


https://jacobin.com/2021/08/reagan-patco-1981-strike-legacy-air-traffic-controllers-union-public-sector-strikebreaking


Politics of the piece notwithstanding, this is something you'll never see happening in the TaterTot/Kneepads administration...at least, not until it can be weaponized, as proposed by the title

Keywords
hillary diane rodham clintonpantsuitwarpigoctober surprisemulti pronged attackdockstrikegateweaponization of calamity
