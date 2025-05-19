BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We Gotta Fix This! - Warren Sapp Interview on James Madison Audits
America at War
America at War
149 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 3 months ago

We certainly do need to fix the criminality that runs throughout Policing!

Illegal detentions, illegal arrests, Police Brutality and misconduct running rampant. It is time to hold Police ACCOUNTABLE!


It is certainly NOT the time to give these criminals more immunity!

Police Misconduct is out of control for one simple reason...

They are never held personally or criminally liable for their actions


Until Police are CHARGED under TITLE 18 sections 241 & 242, Prosecuted, and then sent to prison when they commit crimes against the public (As is required by Federal Law) nothing will change!


If the Courts cannot hold Police accountable like any other American would be, then the Police need to be disbanded! At this point they have become little more than Organized Crime!


While I don't trust anyone who is on the world stage...

I'm glad to see that Police have fired up Warren Sapp!


It's time for every American to realize we have a very serious issue with blatant Police criminality!


original video:

Warren Sapp Exclusive Interview On The Unlawful Arrest - Lawsuit Filed!


https://youtu.be/8uQ1Qxjvjyk


I detest Police because they are corrupt and are never held accountable for their criminal actions, and they are LIARS who cage Americans unlawfully and without cause. Then they wonder why everyone hates them!


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

(You would actually be the very FIRST ONE to do so!)

Keywords
constitutionevilmoneycongresspolicegovernmentcourtlawbankphotographycorporationadmiralty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy