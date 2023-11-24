BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What’s Behind The Gaza Genocide? The Ben Gurion Canal
HolisticGreen
HolisticGreen
57 followers
53 views • 11/24/2023


Gaza is currently being bombed to oblivion by the deranged Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu who wants to deliver The Ben Gurion Canal Project. Yes, Tel Aviv already has a name for the canal which was first proposed back in the Sixties. It would connect the Gulf of Aqaba on the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, and would even be named after the first prime minister of Israel.

The canal would rival Egypt’s Suez Canal, causing a major financial threat to the country and this major trade artery.

