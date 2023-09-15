Hawaii- Cops Arresting, Kidnapping, Removing Native Hawaiians

This video does look antiquated after noticing the vintage of the vehicles, but that makes the narrators' words that much more powerful when he say it probably won't be the last time we see Hawaiians being kicked off. Hawaiians, seriously, stand your ground. #Depop agenda in full swing.#SendThemHome "GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM" https://www.ebay.com/itm/235124689343

#ProTips #LifeHacks #FoodIsMedicine #GYOF

Get that meat-suit fit for 5D with pineal gland decalcifiers, detoxifiers, anti-oxidants- all natural #superfoods, especially moringa! Get pure powdered moringa, moringa drink mix, and moringa gummies with the moringa link HERE or on my link tree! linktr.ee/mjtank108



Improve your meat-suits’ defenses physically and psychologically with emergency antibiotics #BePrepared with my code PESTCONTROL for a discount on your JaseCASE order. Link directly to that is on linktr.ee/mjtank108.





linktr.ee/mjtank108