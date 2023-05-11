BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Biden Administration's War On Business Continues With Latest Regulations
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 05/11/2023

The Biden administration's Department of Energy has announced new draconian regulations on dishwashers that are yet another example of their green energy agenda at the expense of hard-working Americans. These rules will impose unnecessary costs on American businesses and consumers, while the DOE claims they will save energy and water and mitigate carbon pollution. However, experts predict that the cost savings are inflated and the new regulations could actually increase the cost of dishwashers for low-income families. It's time to stand up against this government overreach and demand better for our country. Stay tuned to Next News for more on this developing story.

Keywords
current eventsregulationdishwasherbiden admingreen energy agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy