Hunter Palmer (18) dies after collapsing at track meet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MAY 5, 2023. Wisner-Pilger High School multi-sport athlete Hunter Palmer collapsed at track practice. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died later that night. According to AP News, no information has been released about the cause of death.
REFERENCES
High school athlete dies after collapsing at track practice | AP News
https://apnews.com/article/high-school-student-death-track-nebraska-athlete-2288a2b96d7bf59634c1c1a5b9e8a174
Nebraska High School Track Athlete Dies After Collapsing at Practice
https://www.runnersworld.com/news/a43841479/hunter-palmer-track-athlete-dies/
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
https://www.ksnblocal4.com/2023/05/07/wisner-pilger-student-athlete-unexpectedly-dies-school-confirms/
Nebraska high school track star dies after collapsing during practice
https://nypost.com/2023/05/09/nebraska-high-school-athlete-dies-after-collapse-at-practice/
https://twitter.com/MidlandU_FB/status/1654974595538075649
SOURCES
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms | KSNB Local4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZPiLNkf70g
TikTok memorial video posted by a classmate
Mirrored - frankploegman