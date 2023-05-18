BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hunter Palmer (18) dies after collapsing at track meet
MAY 5, 2023. Wisner-Pilger High School multi-sport athlete Hunter Palmer collapsed at track practice. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died later that night. According to AP News, no information has been released about the cause of death.

REFERENCES

High school athlete dies after collapsing at track practice | AP News
https://apnews.com/article/high-school-student-death-track-nebraska-athlete-2288a2b96d7bf59634c1c1a5b9e8a174

Nebraska High School Track Athlete Dies After Collapsing at Practice
https://www.runnersworld.com/news/a43841479/hunter-palmer-track-athlete-dies/

Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
https://www.ksnblocal4.com/2023/05/07/wisner-pilger-student-athlete-unexpectedly-dies-school-confirms/

Nebraska high school track star dies after collapsing during practice
https://nypost.com/2023/05/09/nebraska-high-school-athlete-dies-after-collapse-at-practice/

https://twitter.com/MidlandU_FB/status/1654974595538075649

SOURCES

Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms | KSNB Local4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZPiLNkf70g

TikTok memorial video posted by a classmate

Mirrored - frankploegman

vaxxhunter palmer18 yo
