NWO: Babies born with serious defects from COVID-19 vaxxed mothers!

Credits to Stew Peters



Dr. Judy Mikovits speaks on how America’s children have been exposed for 4 decades to contaminated vaccines.

We are witnessing the targeted and premeditated murder of humanity. The synthetic spike protein and vaccine mandates are the primary cause for the increase in myocarditis among infants.



Big Pharma Covid tyrants targeted and pressured pregnant women to take the bioweapon shots.



Those who did not take the fake vaccines are still at risk through the poison sprayed in our skies and our poisoned food supply. RFK Jr. is currently the only presidential candidate drawing attention to the dangers of vaccines. President Trump is still pushing the deadly vaxx and still has not admitted he was lied to by Covid criminals.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]