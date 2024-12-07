Trump Appointees Trigger Panic, Will the Wars Continue? BRICS Power Play w/ Harley Schlanger

Streamed on:

Dec 6, 7:01 pm EST





Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss the panic that has set in over the Trump appointees. Will they be able to accomplish what Trump claims he will accomplish or will it be another let down for the American people? We also discuss the escalation of war worldwide, the BRICS and geopolitical powerplays. You can follow Harley Schlanger and his daily updates at https://laroucheorganization.com/HarleySchlangerReport

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

