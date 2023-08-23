Mask Mandates on the Rise

Two hospitals in New York have imposed new mandatory face-mask rules for patients and staff, an Atlanta college is following suit, and even film studios are getting in on the act. Are mask mandates coming back?

Also, the Texas governor’s office recently revealed how many illegal immigrants and pounds of deadly drugs Operation Lone Star has yielded; a Pennsylvania judge showed that not all judges are willing to corrupt our legal system in the insane ongoing quest to destroy Donald Trump; and a 37-year-old Canadian woman seeking help for her suicidal thoughts ended up being seen by a clinician who suggested medical suicide.

In the second half of the show, Alex Newman takes a hard look at the recent presidential primary in Argentina, where liberty-minded, anti-establishment firebrand Javier Milei crushed the Latin American branch of the Deep State in Argentina’s presidential primary; and the CEO of The John Birch Society, Bill Hahn, discusses an exciting event coming up in September.