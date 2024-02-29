Mass Vaccination and the decimation of the US MILITARY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over the past 3 years under the Biden regime, more than 10 million illegal aliens which most are military aged men, have crossed the US border. The invasion has coincided with the whole United States military being injected with an experimental poison that they knew caused cardiac issues.
Is this a coincidence or was it all planned to weaken the US military and America, whilst importing millions of military aged males. If so then why??
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984