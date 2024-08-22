BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Recognizing Sin and Seeking Forgiveness: Balaam's Conversation With A Donkey
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
27 views • 8 months ago

In this episode, the speaker shares a powerful biblical message centered on acknowledging one's sins and seeking God's forgiveness. The narrative focuses on the story of Balaam from Numbers chapter 22, highlighting the importance of obeying God's word. Balaam, enticed by wealth and honor, disobeys God's command, leading to a confrontation where God uses a donkey to reveal His displeasure. The account emphasizes that God's directives are to be followed strictly, and repentance is essential. The speaker encourages listeners to confess their sins and seek God's grace.


00:00 Introduction and Purpose

00:34 Acknowledging Sin and Seeking Forgiveness

02:32 The Story of Balaam and His Donkey

04:25 Balaam's Struggle with God's Command

09:05 The Angel's Intervention

13:07 Balaam's Realization and Confession

15:14 Conclusion and Next Steps

Keywords
wrongsinrepentancehelprevivalsorryhow to get right with god
