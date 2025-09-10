© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/ep-1892-the-scotus-fight-over-copyright-claims-ammon-bundy-slams-fbi-awarded-agents--67683876
I've narrated these articles & presented my commentary:
* The Supreme Court Fight That Could Decide Who Gets to Stay Online
https://reclaimthenet.org/cox-v-sony-supreme-court-isps-copyright-liability-free-speech
* FBI Awarded Agents for Oregon Standoff Bravery. AmmonBundy Says It’s Based on Lies
https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/northwest/idaho/article311977196.html
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
#Censorship #AmmonBundy #SCOTUS #FBI #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance