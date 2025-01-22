BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fighting the Fires Of Mania
LibertyNow
LibertyNow
4 followers
18 views • 7 months ago

My guest is Inventor and Author, Brian Walker. He is renowned for his early 2000s attempt to reach the edge of space in a rocket of his own design. His project R.U.S.H. (“Rapid Up, Super High) generated immediate interest around the world. Brian’s story has been told on 87 TV programs including an appearance on Conan O’Brian, 14 foreign networks, and 2 German networks even flew to the US for followup interviews. His many inventions include more than toys. He has also built working prototypes of some very practical solutions- including a giant fire-fighting “water balloon cannon” which could revolutionise large scale fire-fighting. He has also authored an autobiography, "The Chronicles Of Mania" which tells the story of amazing stories and personal trials dealing with a lifelong battle with depression and bi-polar disorder. Go to LibertyNow.com Show Notes for this episode for links to his book and more.

Keywords
californiawildfiresfiresmaniabipolar
