DOES YORE LIVINGROOM HABS ACCESS TO A NIFTY SATANIC CHILD SACRIFICE TEMPLE, GOYIMZES❓

Daniel Gómez del Barrio was serving as the head of the Department of Youth, Children, and Family.
A socialist councilor in Spain was forced to resign in disgrace after photos of him engaging in sodomy and eating HUMAN shit were leaked.
These are the degenerate filth which has infiltrated and captured the politics of the West.
Our elected officials are pedophiles, rapists and degenerates.
RestAwhile posted:
Video “THE BEAST SYSTEM IS HERE, PT 2 - A WORLDWIDE TEST FOR ALL”
(LIVE PRAYER CALL APRIL 12, 2024)
Please guys, do the right thing for yourselves - follow Jesus Christ completely.
And Never EVER deny Jesus Christ …. EVER!