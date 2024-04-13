DOES YORE LIVINGROOM HABS ACCESS TO A NIFTY SATANIC CHILD SACRIFICE TEMPLE, GOYIMZES❓

Source: https://gab.com/Artraven/posts/112228068646282135





Thumbnail: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2023/01/25/fact-check-theater-viral-video-hosts-plays-not-child-sacrifices/11111258002/





Unrelated, but...





Daniel Gómez del Barrio was serving as the head of the Department of Youth, Children, and Family.





A socialist councilor in Spain was forced to resign in disgrace after photos of him engaging in sodomy and eating HUMAN shit were leaked.





These are the degenerate filth which has infiltrated and captured the politics of the West.





Our elected officials are pedophiles, rapists and degenerates.





https://x.com/Klaus_Arminius/status/1778909578693910799





https://gab.com/MsGarnet/posts/112261579484706715





RestAwhile posted:





Video “THE BEAST SYSTEM IS HERE, PT 2 - A WORLDWIDE TEST FOR ALL”

(LIVE PRAYER CALL APRIL 12, 2024)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QU-HVBAYUJc





Please guys, do the right thing for yourselves - follow Jesus Christ completely.





And Never EVER deny Jesus Christ …. EVER!