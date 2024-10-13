pt. 2 Public ANNOUNCEMENT: Disclosure

from Army's Law of Peace ..cont. from pt. 1 ANNOUNCEMENT

3-19.a. b.(1-3) Corporations.

a. Intergovernmental corporations and consortiums. Many international corporations and consortiums, public in purpose, but private or mixed

public and private in legal form, have been organized since World War II.

Section I. BASES OF JURISDICTION UNDER INTERNATIONAL LAW

4-3. b. In the United States, for example, reference is made

to "Federal jurisdiction," as opposed to the jurisdiction of the States of the Union. -with respect to the particular category of persons,

events, or places involved in the matter at hand.

4-1.g. sec.6. RESTATEMENT, SECOND, FOREIGN RELATIONS LAW

OF THE UNITED STATES (1965)

6. Jurisdiction Defined

sec. 8. Effect of Lack of Jurisdiction

4-3. Acquisition of Sovereignty over Territory.

4-8.a. Jurisdiction Based on Agreement with the Ter

ritorial State.

4-15. Nationality of Vessels.

{This part deals with vessels, and has increasingly over the decades been applied to "passenger vehicles" of all types by the corporate service providers [Who are mere employees].}

CHAPTER 6 NATIONALITY

6-1.b. The state has a special relationship to those it designates as its "nationals." In broad and inexact terms, the state's nationals are entitled to greater rights than nonnationial...

6-2. {municipal = corporate boundaries}

Nationality as a Concept of Municipal Law.

6-4. Loss of Nationality (or U.S. Citizenship). a. ..Expatriation consists of a formal renunciation/revocation.

6-6. Nationality as a Concept of International Law.

(4) ..no State is free to extend the application of its laws of nationality in such a way as to reach out and claim the allegiance of whomever it pleases.

6-8. Obligations of Nationality or Allegiance.

7-17.b. State Breach of Its Undertaking to an Alien.

b. Breach. ..a state can limit its exercise of sovereignty only by international agreement with another state or international organization and not by an agreement with an alien. {"alien" ..as in 'non-Resident alien' to the forum. Vis-a versa also!}